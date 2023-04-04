Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

One-third of adults would take pay cut to get rid of allergies, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Tips for managing spring allergies
Tips for managing spring allergies 04:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- How badly would you like to get rid of your allergies? Would you take a pay cut for less sneezing and sniffling?

Nearly a third of respondents to recent survey said they would.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll for Flonase, asked people what they would be willing to give up to lose their allergies. Common answers included cake, chocolate, video games, coffee and social media.

More than half of the 2,000 respondents said allergies are the most frustrating part of spring -- even more so than filing taxes or mosquitoes.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.