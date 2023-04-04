One-third of adults would take pay cut to get rid of allergies, survey finds

MINNEAPOLIS -- How badly would you like to get rid of your allergies? Would you take a pay cut for less sneezing and sniffling?

Nearly a third of respondents to recent survey said they would.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll for Flonase, asked people what they would be willing to give up to lose their allergies. Common answers included cake, chocolate, video games, coffee and social media.

More than half of the 2,000 respondents said allergies are the most frustrating part of spring -- even more so than filing taxes or mosquitoes.