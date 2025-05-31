Watch CBS News
Local News

One person was stabbed outside a Walmart Saturday morning, officials say

By
Mackenzie Lofgren
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.
Read Full Bio
Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines
Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines 01:01

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a Walmart Saturday morning.

According to officials, the stabbing took place at approximately 9 a.m. at a Walmart located at 4611 State Highway 29 South in Alexandria, Minnesota. 

Police say they found an individual with stab wounds upon arrival, and transported that individual to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Alexandria police say the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, however the individual was later caught by police and taken into custody. 

The details of the suspect's arrest are unknown at this time.   

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.