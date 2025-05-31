One person was stabbed outside a Walmart Saturday morning, officials say

Two injured in shooting at graduation at U of M campus, and more news headlines

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at a Walmart Saturday morning.

According to officials, the stabbing took place at approximately 9 a.m. at a Walmart located at 4611 State Highway 29 South in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Police say they found an individual with stab wounds upon arrival, and transported that individual to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Alexandria police say the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, however the individual was later caught by police and taken into custody.

The details of the suspect's arrest are unknown at this time.