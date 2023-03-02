Watch CBS News
One of the eggs break on DNR EagleCam nest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 2, 2023 01:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a sad update for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam nest, but also a silver lining.

According to the DNR, the broken egg was spotted Tuesday as the adult male eagle was getting up to switch incubation duties with the adult female eagle.

The broken egg was stuck to the male's brood patch, which is a bare spot of skin that allows the warmth from the adult's body to be in direct contact with the egg.

"We don't know if the egg was already broken when the male stood up, or if it happened earlier," the DNR said in a release.

As for the silver lining: There's no indication the other egg is broken or infertile - and it has a better shot now.

"The survival rate of bald eagle chicks to fledging (successful flight) is 50%. It is sad and unfortunate to lose an egg, but since there will only be one chick to care for, the survival chances increase dramatically," the DNR said.

The incubation time frame is now less predictable since it's unknown whether the broken egg was the first or second egg. Officials say the egg watch will begin March 22.  

