One of Minneapolis’ most notorious intersections is getting safer

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say one of the Twin Cities' most notorious corners for crime is getting safer.

Drugs and violence had plagued the community around Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in north Minneapolis.

When Chief Brian O'Hara first came to Minneapolis, he witnessed firsthand the issues that blighted the corner of West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues.

"It was a concentration of real problems," O'Hara said. "It was a lot of open-air drug activity, hand-to-hand transactions. And it was striking to me that despite four people having been shot here, it seemed like almost like nothing had changed. Like it was OK."

Less than six months later, the change near this intersection is apparent.

"The open-air drug market, the people flagging down cars, the people laying in the bus stops, the people congregated around the front of the businesses, it just doesn't exist anymore," said Sgt. Andrew Schroeder. "Now what you see is people using the businesses, people using the gas station getting gas, going to Subway. It's normal business people now."

WCCO rode along with Sgt. Schroeder when local, state and federal law enforcement officials launched Operation Endeavor, a crackdown on criminal hot spots and the most violent offenders in the city.

Once the parking lot at Merwin's Liquors and at Winners Gas Station was cleared, the criminal activity moved to a strip mall across the street, which has been owned by Tony Cohen's family for more than six decades.

"The people moved from there over here looking for a place of safety, where they felt they could continue to conduct business. That just had us ramp up our presence," Cohen said.

Before the collaboration between his private security, police and community, people were afraid to shop there.

"It's better for business that the shoppers feel safe and they see a safety presence on property," Cohen said.

He says his security force partnering with police and community has led to less violent days and nights.

"The objective is for people to come and shop and not have to worry about their safety, their kids' safety, their grandparents' safety. And as long as we stay united, I think we'll achieve the goal," said Taye Henderson with M.I.B. Security.

The corner represents what can be done when everyone comes together.

Police say help from the community and boots-on-the-ground organizations like 21 Days of Peace, A Mother's Love and We Push For Peace also helped decrease criminal activity in the area.