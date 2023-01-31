Data shows Minneapolis' "Operation Endeavor" has been successful in its first 90 days

MINNEAPOLIS – New data is out on the latest crime-fighting strategy in Minneapolis.

City officials say "Operation Endeavor," which was launched last fall, uses a new method to analyze daily crime data to figure out where officers are needed most.

Local leaders say it's working. The city released new statistics from the operation's first 90 days, which show calls about guns dropped 38% from the same time last year. The number of gunshot wound victims dropped about 30%, and carjackings are down about 65%.

"The numbers are never where we want them to be, we'd love for them to be at zero, but we also know that may be very unrealistic," said Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander. "But what we are delighted about is that the numbers are headed significantly south."

Alexander says the community has helped make this operation a success, especially since the police department is still dealing with staffing shortages.

The city says officers got more than 200 guns off the street in those 90 days, and an embedded county attorney helped charge nearly 150 suspects.