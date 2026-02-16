One Minute Tours host leaves Minnesota for Australia, citing Annunciation school shooting

A social media influencer known for his Minnesota content has quietly moved his family out of state and out of the country.

John O'Sullivan of One Minute Tours says growing violence and political unrest both play a role.

O'Sullivan has earned a reputation as a booster of the state. But in a new online announcement, he revealed he and his family have left the United States for Australia.

"I don't feel that Minnesota is a safe place for my children right now," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan, whose children are ages 2 and 4, has dual citizenship through his Australian wife. He acknowledged how difficult the choice was.

"It's like this secret I've been having to keep to myself because I just didn't feel ready to tell people," O'Sullivan said. "For five years, I've been a cheerleader of Minneapolis. I've been the person talking about how Minnesota is this really special place that's having its moments and then here I am leaving it at this crucial time."

O'Sullivan points to the Annunciation school shooting as his reason for leaving.

"The fact that it happened so close to home when that was our acute concern when moving to America in the first place. We always said when we came here that we were going to be here until our kids are in school, and then we got, you know, sucked into our love for Minnesota," O'Sullivan said.

With little indication of significant change on gun violence and political conflict, O'Sullivan felt he had to prioritize his family's safety.

"There is no place in America that is safe from school shootings and it's been nearly 30 years since I remember reading the news about Columbine when I was in junior high school. And we all collectively have failed. We failed to make this thing stop," he said.

O'Sullivan says his decision doesn't diminish his fondness for the state that raised him.

"I still think Minneapolis is a wonderful place that needs to be spoken about," he said. "I still have an intense pride now more than ever, given the last couple of months with the ICE raids happening and the occupation in Minneapolis. I do still believe that what we have in Minneapolis is unique in our nation, and it's something that we should be proud of."

O'Sullivan, who was raised in Mankato, says he has previously shot Minnesota videos that he will continue to release and that he will be back to visit in a few weeks. He is also planning on making content about his life as an expat in Australia.