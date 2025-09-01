Basketball star Olivia Olson gives back to Hopkins' Legacy Hoops program

Minnesota is known for putting out some great basketball players over the years. One of the more recent ones is Olivia Olson.

She played for Benilde-St. Margaret's in high school, leading them to two state titles. Now, she's a star player for the Division I Michigan Wolverines.

This summer, she was in Minnesota to give back to a youth program that helped her get to where she is now. Olson returned to Legacy Hoops in Hopkins with a big surprise for the kids: a Dr. Dish shooting machine that allows players in training to shoot endless hoops without a rebounder.

" Once I started using this it helped me a lot. I wouldn't be where I am today without Legacy or Dr. Dish and so I'm super excited to give this to you guys," Olson said.

The young Legacy Hoops players got a chance to try out their new gift from Olson, seeing firsthand how this machine can help them improve their game.

For Lilly Stron, it meant a lot to meet Olson and see how someone she looks up to is investing in her future.

"She's been through some hard times getting to accomplish what she has, and I take that as motivation because I've been on the B team most of my life, so I'm using that as motivation to get on the teams that I want," said Stron.

Olson trained in her early years at Legacy Hoops.

WCCO

"To be able to be in the position I am right now and give back to the place that I grew up, it means everything to me," she said.

For these young players, it gives them a chance to get the training they need to get to the next level just like her.

"It's nice that she would give us that machine to help us out so we can work on our drills and our shooting," said a boy attending the program.

"I want to play for college. I want to get to any college I can because that's the first step to the NBA," said another boy attending the program.

Last season, Olson and the Michigan Wolverines made it to the second round of the women's March Madness tournament. This year, Olson says they're hoping to make an even deeper run.