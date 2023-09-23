Olivia Olson returns to the soccer field for her senior season

Olivia Nelson goes from the basketball court to soccer field

ST LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- Olivia Olson is most recognizable on the court repping the Red Knights, but her senior year, she's taking it to a different net.

"I kind of wanted to have fun with my friends my senior year and play soccer again because I missed it too from not playing last year," Olson said. "And I don't regret it, it's been super fun."

Olson made the varisty girls soccer team at Benilde-St. Margaret's when she was in 8th grade, but retired from the sport after her sophomore year to give her all to basketball. Now, she's committed to Michigan.

"It relieves pressure off of myself," Olson said.

She's soaking in every sport she loves before leaving high school.

Teammates like Captain Lauren Hillins are thrilled to have the missing member of their senior class back.

"When she decided to come back we were all super excited," Hillins said. "We play better when we're all together so there's definitely a sense of that."

Olson has proven to be a natural at soccer too, and a year off didn't slow her down.

Head coach Scott Helling-Christy has been with the Red Knight soccer program for 28 years.

"She's by far the best keeper we've had in the program, there's no doubt about it," Helling-Christy said.

In their game against Bloomington Jefferson earlier this season, Olson made a save off a free kick and then punted the ball across the field. She connected to forward Kiya Gilliand who scored. As a goalie, Olson gets the assist.

"I can't even remember the last time that's even happened," Helling-Christy said.

At six-foot-one, her height in the net helps. And the skills she develops in soccer translate back to basketball.

"Soccer i think helps me perform differently and helps me on the court with my vision and using different muscle groups," Olson said.

The last time the Red Knights made it to the state championship was the last time Olson was in goal, but they fell short of the title.

They're hoping they can win it this year without any losses under their belt so far this season.