Old Log Theatre to close after 84 years

GREENWOOD, Minn. — For 84 years, it produced plays, musicals, and hosted weddings. Now, it's the final curtain call for the Old Log Theatre.

Owners Greg and Marissa Frankenfield are abruptly shutting it down in a week and a half.

"We take immense pride in the Old Log Theatre's 84 years of artistic excellence and extend our deepest gratitude to our talented artists and exceptional staff who have consistently created remarkable productions," the Frankenfields wrote.

They say they did it with a heavy heart but are ready to retire. The Cast and Cru restaurant next to the theatre is also closing.

Patrons can still use their gift cards until March 2, and they will still honor summer weddings.

The 600 seat theatre is the oldest in Minnesota. The owners did not announce plans for the property on Lake Minnetonka.