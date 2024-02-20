Watch CBS News
Want to own a piece of Minnesota State Fair history? A memorabilia auction is now open

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Personalized bench and table program ending at MN State Fair
Personalized bench and table program ending at MN State Fair 00:38

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A colossal collection of Minnesota State Fair memorabilia is now up for auction.

The Minnesota State Fair Memorabilia and Surplus Equipment Sale is now accepting online bids until next Tuesday at 1 p.m. The auction is being hosted by Auction Masters & Appraisals, which is a company based in Maple Grove. 

The auction features nearly 400 items, including vintage circus wagon wheels, carnival ride carts, a miniature roadster, antique audio gear, agricultural tools and much, much more.

While a lot of the items are memorabilia, there is also office furniture and surplus equipment, like chairs, refrigerators and freezers.

The items are currently being housed at the North End Event Center at the state fairgrounds. Anyone who wants to see the items before bidding can do so from 9 a.m. to noon next Tuesday, before bidding closes. 

Winning bidders will need to pick up the items next Wednesday. The fair will assist in loading items. 

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 1:37 PM CST

