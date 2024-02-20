Want to own a piece of Minnesota State Fair history? A memorabilia auction is now open

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A colossal collection of Minnesota State Fair memorabilia is now up for auction.

The Minnesota State Fair Memorabilia and Surplus Equipment Sale is now accepting online bids until next Tuesday at 1 p.m. The auction is being hosted by Auction Masters & Appraisals, which is a company based in Maple Grove.

The auction features nearly 400 items, including vintage circus wagon wheels, carnival ride carts, a miniature roadster, antique audio gear, agricultural tools and much, much more.

While a lot of the items are memorabilia, there is also office furniture and surplus equipment, like chairs, refrigerators and freezers.



Looking to own a piece of the fair? Now’s your chance!



The Minnesota State Fair Memorabilia and Surplus Equipment Sale is accepting online bids now-Feb. 27. This virtual auction features memorabilia, furniture and more!



Browse online and place bids at: https://t.co/DU3xusyYZp pic.twitter.com/53QE8NCAkv — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) February 20, 2024

The items are currently being housed at the North End Event Center at the state fairgrounds. Anyone who wants to see the items before bidding can do so from 9 a.m. to noon next Tuesday, before bidding closes.

Winning bidders will need to pick up the items next Wednesday. The fair will assist in loading items.