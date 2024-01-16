Oh, fer cute! Como Zoo announces birth of its first nyala calf

4 things to know from Jan. 16, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Como Park Zoo & Conservatory is celebrating the birth of its very first nyala calf.

According to the St. Paul zoo, the calf's mom, Stevie, birthed the yet-to-be-named calf on Saturday, Jan. 6. The calf was able to stand for the first time within 35 minutes.

Stevie and the calf's dad, Stanley, were brought to the zoo last year as part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation.

Posted by Como Park Zoo & Conservatory on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Visitors can now see the newest member of the zoo.

The nyala is an antelope native to southeastern Africa.