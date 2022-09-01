Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.

Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention.

"The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."

Over knee high by the Fourth of July is good. But knee-high corn like Anderson is seeing is a lost cause. He said it's all because of a deer herd that continues to grow.

CBS

"I haven't seen it like this before I guess, and a lot of people I talked to in different parts of the state have it, too," Anderson said. "With yield monitors on the combines you start to realize how many bushels you're losing and you start putting a dollar figure to it ... I guess it started shocking me when I started adding it up I guess."

He believes he's losing close to $30,000 a year to deer herds. And it's not just corn the animals are after. Anderson said his soybeans went from 31 bushels per acre in 2017 to just 13 bushels per acre, two years later.

With few predators, plenty of cover, and crops at their disposal, Anderson thinks the animals will continue to have a field day. He really doesn't mind the deer, and he's not looking for compensation for his losses -- he just wants it fixed.

"It's a big problem," he said. "Something needs to be done about it I guess, one way or the other."

Anderson said he and other farmers are hoping to work with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to find a resolution to the growing deer herds.