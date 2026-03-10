Hennepin County deputy accused of sexually assaulting woman while off duty in Albertville

A Hennepin County deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Albertville, Minnesota, while off duty earlier this month, court records show.

Jared Kenneth Sprunk, 33, is charged with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the March 1 incident.

Deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office responded to an Albertville home at 4:27 a.m. after a man reported Sprunk attempted to sexually assault the woman and was in a fight with another man, according to the complaint. They found Sprunk bleeding from his nose and head outside the home.

Sprunk "appeared highly intoxicated from alcohol" and the woman was crying and breathing quickly when deputies arrived, court documents said. She told the deputies that Sprunk sexually assaulted her in a bedroom after trying to push him away and telling him to stop, according to the complaint.

The woman later spoke with a Wright County detective. According to the complaint, she said she and her friends were at the 152 Club Bar and Grill in Albertville, having drinks and dancing, when she met Sprunk. The two had a few drinks together and danced.

According to court documents, the woman told the detective she then tried to get Sprunk to come to the home of one of her friends so they could continue to hang out. The friend did not want him at the residence, so the woman and Sprunk exchanged phone numbers.

After the woman got to her friend's home, she convinced her friend to invite Sprunk over so they could all hang out, the complaint said. He and the woman allegedly danced and drank more.

At one point, Sprunk grabbed the woman from behind and started thrusting toward her, court documents said. She got away from him and then told her friend he needed to leave.

Sprunk went to the bathroom, "fell over due to his intoxication" and couldn't get up, the complaint said. The woman and her friends helped him to a bedroom where they planned on letting him "sleep it off."

When the woman got Sprunk into the bedroom, he closed the door, per court documents. She told him to lie down and go to bed.

According to the woman, Sprunk said, "B****, you need to lay down in the bed and go to sleep with me" multiple times, the complaint said. She lay down in the bed and then Sprunk got on top of her.

The woman's friend came into the room to check on her, according to court documents. The woman said she was okay and to give her 20 minutes. After her friend left, Sprunk allegedly tried ripping off the woman's clothes.

The complaint said the woman told Sprunk "no" and to stop multiple times, but he continued. Sprunk then sexually assaulted her, per court documents.

According to the complaint, the woman eventually pushed Sprunk off her and ran to the bedroom door to leave. She started screaming and pounding on the door after not being able to find the doorknob in the dark. Her friends heard the commotion and ran into the room.

A witness in the home at the time told law enforcement they tried to help Sprunk get dressed and told him to get out, per court documents. The witness brought him up the stairs, then pushed and hit him after they said Sprunk came at them.

If convicted, Sprunk faces up to 17 years in prison and a maximum fine of $40,000. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said he's on administrative leave.

