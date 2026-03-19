Oakdale police, two hotel workers sent to hospital after exposed to suspected fentanyl

Police in Oakdale, Minnesota, are investigating after two officers and two Hampton Inn hotel employees were taken to the hospital after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl.

Police say they responded to the Hampton Inn on the 400 block of Imperial Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hotel staff called police after noticing a group of men acting suspiciously.

Staff told police that a group of men had left a room and that the room was filled with smoke and emitting a strong chemical odor.

Police say that while they were investigating the scene, two officers and two staff members were exposed to a substance thought to be fentanyl. The officers and staff members were taken to a local hospital where they were treated, according to police.

The officers were later released from the hospital.

According to officials, officers on scene detained two men. Police also say that one man was later booked into the Washington County Jail. A second man is under investigation, but was released at the scene.

The Hampton Inn remains open, and there is no threat to the public.