Oakdale family seeking answers after hit-and-run caught on camera

An Oakdale family needs help finding the driver who hit their son while walking to school.

Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run that was much too close for comfort.

Jordan Rose, a sophomore at Tartan High School, was crossing the street at a crosswalk last month when a van drove through without stopping.

Jordan Rose says he made eye contact with the driver when she was far enough away for him to expect her to slow down.

"If I didn't back up in time, I probably wouldn't be here right now," Jordan Rose said.

The van clipped Rose's shoulder and ribs. The collision broke off the mirror on the van's passenger side.

"I'm just like in shock, and she speeds off so I couldn't get her license plate or anything," Jordan Rose said.

Ashley Rose, Jordan's mother, says she's still in shock.

"You don't just speed off and think, 'Oh yeah, he's up and fine and I'm going to pull away,'" she said. "That's not what you do, especially in a crosswalk next to a school."

Jordan Rose says the minivan was light blue, and the driver looked to be in her 60s.

"If [the driver] sees this, I highly suggest she goes to the police office and says, 'I'm the one that did this,' and hopefully they can have a talk with her because who's to say tomorrow that she's not going to be speeding down that road and actually kill somebody?" Ashley Rose said.

Oakdale police say they don't have any other details about the driver at this time.