NTSB investigators identify potential cause of Puget Sound plane crash that killed MN couple

By WCCO Staff

EXCELSIOR, Minn. -- National transportation officials have offered a new clue as to why a sea plane crashed into Puget Sound last month, killing a Minnesota couple and eight others.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have possibly identified an issue with a plane that crashed into the waters near Washington state on Sept. 4. 

The NTSB said a part on the plane had separated into two pieces, which might have caused a loss of airplane control.

Ten people died in the crash, including Luke and Rebecca Ludwig from Excelsior, Minnesota.

A picture of Rebecca (left) and Luke Ludwig (right).  Family submitted

The crash remains under investigation.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 6:13 AM

