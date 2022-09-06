Minnesota couple among 10 killed in Puget Sound float plane crash

Search ends for 9 missing in floatplane crash Coast Guard halts search for missing 9 passengers in Seattle floatplane crash 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people killed in a float plane crash on the west coast.

A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington.

The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family.

A picture of Rebecca (left) and Luke Ludwig (right). Family submitted

"We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from family, friends and a loving community," the family said in a statement. "We ask that the media respect our family's privacy and allow us to deal with our losses without future media attention or prominence."

RELATED: Coast Guard suspends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash in Washington's Puget Sound

The plane went down in Mutiny Bay off of Whidbey Island, roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Seattle and about halfway between Friday Harbor and Renton. The plane had 10 people, including a child, on board at the time of the crash.

One person was found dead, while the remaining nine are missing. On Monday, the coast guard suspended the search for those nine remaining passengers.

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel searches the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. The plane was en route from Friday Harbor, Wash., to Renton, Wash. Stephen Brashear / AP

The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine propeller plane.

The home base for Northwest Seaplanes and Friday Harbor Seaplanes at the Renton Municipal Airport was quiet Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, as they awaited reports from the U.S. Coast Guard, which is searching the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle after one of their floatplanes crashed on Sunday, Sept. 4, afternoon. One body was recovered and nine remained missing on Monday. Martha Bellisle / AP

The NTSB will be investigating the cause of the crash.