1 dead, 1 detained after shooting outside mall north of Twin Cities

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

A male is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a Blaine, Minnesota, mall on Friday evening, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement responded to Northtown Mall around 5:13 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Officials at the scene found a male with an "apparent gunshot wound," according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say witnesses saw three males leaving the scene. One of those males has since been detained, and officials are looking for the other two. 

The mall was put into lockdown during the incident. 

The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Police surround Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, on June 6, 2025. WCCO
Police surround Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, on June 6, 2025. WCCO

