Northfield SRO pleads guilty after not reporting teacher who sent nude photos to students

A Minnesota school resource officer who did not report a middle school teacher for sending sexual photos of herself to high school students pleaded guilty to aiding an offender.

Gabriel Crombie, 34, is expected to be sentenced for the crime on July 14, according to court records.

The conviction comes after, in December 2024, a student reported Katie Hanson, 38, for sending him and other boys inappropriate photos via Snapchat. The student told police he reported Hanson's behavior to Crombie, a school resource officer; however, police did not find any documentation of the report.

Charging documents said Hanson admitted to sending nude photos to several boys, the youngest of whom was in eighth grade. She told investigators that Crombie approached her in April about a report made by a teacher, at which point she confessed "everything" to him. She said he was going to "do her a favor" and "let the case go," and the two began a relationship.

Hanson had been a teacher at Northfield Middle School, but she resigned the same month the boy reported her. She was sentenced in February to 60 days of house arrest after being convicted of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Sexual assault resources

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