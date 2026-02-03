Former Northfield teacher sentenced to house arrest for sending nude photos to students

A former Northfield Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest for sending sexual photos of herself to high school students.

Katie Hanson, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

In addition to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, a judge sentenced Hanson to five years of probation. If she violates her probation, she serve a year in jail. She must also complete 200 hours of community service.

In December 2024, a student reported Hanson sent her and other boys photos via Snapchat. The boy also said he told Gabriel Crombie, a school resource officer, about Hanson's behavior, but police found no documentation of the report.

Charging documents said Hanson admitted to sending nude photos to several boys, the youngest of whom was in eighth grade. She told investigators Crombie approached her in April about a report made by a teacher, at which point she confessed "everything" to him. Crombie allegedly said he was going to "do her a favor" and "let the case go," and the two began a relationship.

Crombie is charged with a felony count of aiding an offender and a gross misdemeanor count of misconduct.

Hanson resigned from Northfield Public Schools in December 2024.

