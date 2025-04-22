Northfield, Minnesota warns residents of unsafe drinking water for infants

In 2019, city officials in Northfield, Minnesota said the town's water supply tested for high levels of manganese.

In high doses, the metal can cause memory, attention and motor skills problems for adults, and particularly impacts infants, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Earlier this year, the city scrapped plans to build a new water treatment facility because costs became too high, rising from $60 million to $83 million.

"Certainly we're all committed to safe and healthy drinking water here in Northfield," said Ben Martig, Northfield's city administrator.

City officials are now advising families with infants under 1 to have them drink bottled water or to treat the water themselves, like with a reverse osmosis system.

Officials said they have been warning residents about the water quality issues for years through multiple press releases.

"We've talked with local providers, letting them know to notify pregnant mothers and newborn families that they should be looking at different options for their water and making sure that it is further treated," said Justin Wagner, the city's utilities manager.

"It's unsafe for children under 1 and people who are pregnant, and those are important and valuable people to our community, too," said Ward 1 City Council Member Kathleen Holmes.

She said water treatment is a city need, and costs for the project will only increase as time passes.

"This is a situation for renters who can't put in reverse osmosis or can't afford it," said Holmes.

Northfield resident Levi Prinzing is the parent of an infant, but said at this point he's more worried about the financial impacts of a new treatment facility. Prinzing also filters his water.

"I don't think we need a new treatment plant," said Prinzing. "The treatment plant is a lot of money and we just raised our taxes a lot."

"We have to find a way to work together as a council and find a solution that can help bridge that gap, that we can provide safe drinking water for all residents, and hopefully reduce the financial impact or financial burden that it is on residents," said Holmes.

The City Council may reconsider the water treatment facility in June.