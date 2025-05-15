Donations pour in to help people affected by northern Minnesota wildfires

As wildfires continue to burn across northeastern Minnesota, many people are wanting to help those affected. Food, water, and supply donations have been pouring in.

Hugo Bar has become a hub for those looking to help.

"I'm just so proud of this community, I really am," said Crystal Nykiel from Brimson.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordan Ramsey said they have enough volunteers and physical donations, and that financial ones would be most beneficial right now.



"Streamlining, both funding and communication is so important in times of crisis," said Katy Lofquist, the creative director for United Way of Northeastern Minnesota.

The United Way of Northeastern Minneapolis and Head of the Lakes United Way teamed up with the American Red Cross to launch a wildfire relief fund, with 100% of the donations going to people directly impacted by the fires.

"We are early in getting a fund established, so that as the dust starts to settle and and people know what they need, that then we we can respond," said Lofquist.

She said already they've received phone calls and donations rolling in from people all over the state who want to help. While immediate support is vital, continued help in the weeks and months ahead will be just as critical, as people return to what's left of their homes and begin the long road to recovery.

"What we're recommending to people, is just hang tight, because when this fire is over, the people that have been deeply impacted by this, that have lost their homes and properties and whatever, are really going to need our help," said Sheriff Ramsey.

Evacuated residents are asked to call 211 with their name, evacuated address, and a callback number. This helps St. Louis County track displacement and connect people with resources.

Donations can be made here: https://www.unitedwaynemn.org/firehelp