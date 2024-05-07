Watch CBS News
2 men injured in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 women arrested

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say two men were shot in north Minneapolis on Monday evening, resulting in the arrest of two young women.

Officers were on patrol in the area of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North around 6:36 p.m. when they heard gunfire, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon checking the area, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in an alley north of the intersection. He was transported to the hospital with injuries not suspected to be life-threatening, police say.

Officers found another man with gunshot wounds a block away. Police say he was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis police says investigators found evidence of gunfire at an address near 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue North. Two 18-year-old women inside the residence were arrested and booked for aiding and abetting an offender.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 3:07 PM CDT

