1 injured, dog rescued in north Minneapolis house fire; cause under investigation

Investigators in north Minneapolis are looking into the cause of a house fire that injured an adult and required a dog to be rescued on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at the one-and-a-half-story home on the 2000 block of Logan Avenue North around 12:33 p.m. They were able to "quickly extinguish" flames they found in a bedroom on the first floor, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Officials said the adult was treated for burns to their hands and the rescued dog was not harmed.

According to the fire department, the home was "deemed uninhabitable" due to damage from the blaze.

The American Red Cross helped two adults and three children after the incident.