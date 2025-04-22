Molotov cocktails found on roof of Minneapolis Elks Lodge following fire

Minneapolis fire investigators are looking into what they call a suspicious fire at the Elks Lodge in north Minneapolis.

Fire crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday and arrived to see the roof on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within minutes.

Eric Davis and Cecelia Viel, both Elks Lodge officers, arrived shortly after fire crews got to the scene.

"If it wasn't for the community and all the phone calls, it probably would have been worse," Davis said.

"I got out and I talked to one of the firemen and asked him what happened, and he said that somebody had thrown two of those cocktails up on the roof," Viel said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department confirms that investigators found two to three bottles filled with an accelerant on the roof.

"We don't know where it's coming from or who is doing it or anything. It's kind of like, it's kind of stressful right now," Davis said.

What's even more stressful is that this is not the first time someone has tried to start a fire here. Investigators say another bottle filled with flammable liquid was thrown against the back wall of the lodge just two weeks ago.

"They threw it up against the building until it burnt off. It was just flames until it burnt off," Davis said.

Surveillance cameras circle the building. Video from that night two weeks ago captured an image they hope will help investigators find who is responsible.

"That night there was a picture but they can't see the license plate so it was a little grainy," Viel said.

The hope is the community will continue to keep an eye out for any strange activity near the building, and fire investigators do what they do best and bring those responsible to justice.

"This building has been here 50-plus years," Viel said. "We are in the community, we are not leaving and we are here for the community because this is what we stand for, and we need you guys to stand with us."

The fire damaged part of the roof and a window was broken. Investigators are still combing for clues.