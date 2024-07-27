Watch CBS News
Boy, 15, hospitalized after drive-by shooting off Minneapolis' Camden Avenue

By Stephen Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot late Friday night in Minneapolis.

Police say the victim showed up just before midnight at North Memorial Health with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."

Investigators say someone inside a moving vehicle fired several shots at the boy while he was walking near North Camden and 48th avenues in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.

Police are still investigating and say no arrests have been made.

