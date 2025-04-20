Minneapolis police investigating city's first fatal shooting in more than 2 months

Minneapolis police say a man died in a shooting outside an apartment on the north side Saturday night, marking the city's first homicide in two months.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2000 block of West River Road North around 10:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his 20s suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He had been inside a vehicle that had crashed into the garage entrance of an apartment building, police say.

Officers found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot, but no arrests were made.

"It is very concerning for a shooting death to occur just outside of a large apartment building that had many occupants present at the time of the shooting," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "We are asking anyone with information about this killing to share that information with our investigators. We must all stand up against this kind of violence."

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

This is the first shooting death in Minneapolis since Feb. 7 and the first homicide since Feb. 15, according to police.