2 men dead, 1 woman hurt in separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis

2 people fatally shot just hours apart in Minneapolis

2 people fatally shot just hours apart in Minneapolis

2 people fatally shot just hours apart in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men are dead, one woman is hurt and no arrests have been made following separate "targeted" shootings late Thursday and early Friday in Minneapolis, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot "at close range" just before 9 p.m. near East Phillips Park off 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says a "group of three to four people" were seen running from the scene.

"This shooting, which occurred at close range, is especially troubling," O'Hara said.

The second shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and North Sheridan Avenue, about 7 miles northwest of the earlier homicide.

Police say someone fired at a home from outside, striking a woman and a man in their 20s inside. The man was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with wounds not considered life-threatening.

O'Hara says he doesn't believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on these homicides can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).