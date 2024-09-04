North metro police department uplifts new recruit after cancer diagnosis

CRYSTAL, Minn. — At the Crystal Police Department, compassion is key.

When one of their newest recruits learned that she has stage 3 breast cancer, the department rallied around her.

Following the diagnosis, officer Daniella Romo said that she was disappointed.

"I think that was the first reaction," Romo said. "Dang it. Not now."

A career social worker, she'd just realized her dream of becoming an officer. Now, instead of fighting crime, she would be fighting cancer. She was at work when she got the call: stage 3 breast cancer.

"All of the things flashing before your eyes became very apparent when she and I were sitting together," said Romo.

So the department banded together, swapping out to new badges to support Romo.

"We are gonna do it till she's done with this fight so it's authorized for everybody to wear until she comes back and says I'm cancer free," said Crystal Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard.

Romo was overcome with emotion when she saw the badges.

"Oh man I don't want to cry," said Romo. "There they were reaching out to me my husband, what do you guys need, a meal train bringing meals by every day, 'do you need me to take care of the kiddos on Saturday?'"

"She's doing the fight and if we can make that fight easier more palatable more encouraging for her I think we are obligated to do that," said Hubbard.

The police department also donated 1,000 hours of leave time so she can still get pay.

"Just the fact they stood by me it means the world to me," said Romo. "They really stood by me, helped me keep going in some dark days and I just want to say thank you to them."

Romo says that she calls the officers at the police department "my family in blue, my blue family." Even now, when dressed in pink.

