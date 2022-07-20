North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit

FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department.

The department said it received reports of a man firing a gun on an apartment balcony on the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South around 5 p.m.

The man drove away from the scene in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, and an officer saw a similar vehicle in the area.

The highway patrol tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away, according to Fargo police. The highway patrol gave chase.

The chase ended on the eastbound ramp to Interstate 94 from northbound Interstate 29. Police said the highway patrol shot the suspect after the end of the pursuit.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will examine the shooting.

The highway patrol said the suspect vehicle also matched the description of one that earlier fled a crash with a motorcyclist.