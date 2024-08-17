Nonprofit gives out backpacks for free in Brooklyn Park to relieve financial strain of school supplies

An event was held to help parents offset the costs of back to school supplies

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Buying supplies for back-to-school can be expensive for families.

In Brooklyn Park, a grassroots effort by community members is helping relieve that financial strain off parents while providing a little fun for kids.

Lines began forming early at the fourth annual Honored to Help barbecue and backpack giveaway on Saturday.

"To bring community together so that we can show our community what family looks like, and what it's supposed to be. Create more unity in the community," said Clint "Scooter" Draughn, who grew up in the neighborhood.

Through his nonprofit organization, Honored to Help, he has made it his mission to provide back-to-school supplies for families as well as cultivate community.

"When I was younger, we didn't necessarily have this, especially in this area, so I wanted to make sure we had it and they have the resources that they need. Good vibes, fun, everything free," Draughn said.

From serving free food to giving away clothes, there were also bounce houses for kids and access to resources for parents, all in one place.

WCCO

"We are the community, so we serve the community as one. It's not like we come into the community and feel bad for the community and help out. It's like we have to take care of us and let's do it the right way. We know what we need," Draughn said.

What's needed most is school supplies.

Scooter and his volunteers had more than 3,000 backpacks to give away.

"This is a great thing for us to see the kids come out and get the backpacks," said Janice Graham.

For parents, this event gives them peace of mind knowing they don't have to decide between their child's school supplies and other life expenses.

"I adopted five of my grandkids and this has helped us a lot. Supplies — it's a struggle for me every year," Graham said.

If you missed this backpack giveaway or the others across the state, there are two tax relief programs that can help Minnesota families afford back-to-school expenses.

Families with children in Kindergarten through 12th grade may be eligible to lower their taxes or get a larger refund with the K-12 Education Subtraction and Credit.

Claiming either program will financially benefit Minnesota families by reducing the tax they pay and could deliver a larger refund when filing a Minnesota income tax return.

These back-to-school credits are in addition to Minnesota's nation-leading Child Tax Credit that has put over $545 million back into the budgets of more than 215,000 Minnesota families this year.