1 arrested after stabbing on Metro Transit bus along Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis
One person has been arrested after a stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis late Thursday.
Metro Transit Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nicollet Mall near Grant Street, in the vicinity of the Hyatt Regency and Millennium Minneapolis hotels.
Officers say the stabbing victim had non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested a suspect on second-degree assault charges.
There were no other immediate details. Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing.