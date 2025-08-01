1 arrested after stabbing on Metro Transit bus along Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis

1 in custody after a stabbing on Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis

One person has been arrested after a stabbing on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis late Thursday.

Metro Transit Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nicollet Mall near Grant Street, in the vicinity of the Hyatt Regency and Millennium Minneapolis hotels.

Officers say the stabbing victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested a suspect on second-degree assault charges.

There were no other immediate details. Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing.