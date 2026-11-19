Four Woodbury voters are asking a Washington County judge to disqualify Nicole Mitchell from the city council, arguing that the felony burglary sentence she is still serving makes her ineligible to hold office.

Mitchell, a former Democratic state senator, narrowly won one of two seats on the council in the Nov. 3 election. She resigned from the Senate in 2025 after a jury convicted her of felony burglary for breaking into her stepmother's Detroit Lakes home in April 2024. Police body camera video captured her arrest.

A judge ordered her to serve six months in jail, with work release allowed, and stayed a 21-month prison sentence. She is on supervised probation until 2030.

The voters' attorney, Nicholas Nelson, says a separate Minnesota law keeps her off the council. He argues there is a difference between having the right to vote and the right to hold office.

"The problem is that there's a Minnesota statute that says that if you are a felon serving your sentence, and you have not been discharged and restored to civil rights yet, you are not allowed to run for office or hold elected office," Nelson said.

Law experts say a 2023 law restoring the right to vote for people with felony convictions after they leave prison made Mitchell eligible to run. They point to the Minnesota Constitution, which requires officeholders to be eligible voters.

State agency guidance appears to back that reading. The Department of Corrections website says people who are permitted to vote in Minnesota can hold state or local public office, and Secretary of State guidance says candidates for city office must be eligible to vote in the state. A department spokesperson previously told WCCO an older version of that page was outdated and didn't reflect the 2023 change. The page was updated as of Nov. 9.

In a statement, Mitchell said "the law is clear." She suggested the challenge is politically motivated: "It is unfortunate that political motivations would lead anyone to ignore the will of Woodbury voters and potentially waste the court's time."

Two of the voters bringing the challenge are former Republican legislators. Their attorney says that has no bearing on the case. Nelson said the motivation is that "we don't think it's appropriate for someone serving a felony sentence, especially for burglary of an inhabited house, to be in office."

At a Woodbury City Council meeting, one speaker said it would be "deeply, deeply inappropriate and morally wrong" for a felon under supervision to serve.

The voters are asking for an expedited review under Minnesota election law. It's not clear when the judge will take up the case.