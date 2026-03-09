Minnesota soldier Nicole Amor, killed in Kuwait, posthumously promoted to master sergeant

A Minnesota soldier who was days away from returning home when she was killed in Kuwait has been posthumously promoted.

Nicole Amor was promoted from sergeant first class to master sergeant effective March 1. The 39-year-old mother of two from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, died during an attacked by an unmanned aircraft system at Port Shuaiba.

Amor was serving in the U.S. Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa, and had served in the military for more than a quarter century. The unit provides food, supplies and other logistics to support military operations.

Amor was set to return to the U.S. on March 3, her husband said.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags to fly at half-staff until she is interred.

U.S. Army Reserve/Joey Amor via AP

Over the weekend, President Trump participated in a dignified transfer for Amor and five other servicemembers who were killed in the first days of the war with Iran.

Amor's husband says he plans to build a greenhouse in her honor. Organizers say they are working with White Bear Lake to find a home for a memorial currently set up at the city's VFW.