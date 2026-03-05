Minnesota flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered U.S. and Minnesota flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff in honor and remembrance of a soldier from Minnesota killed last weekend in Kuwait.

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, a White Bear Lake, Minnesota, resident, died Sunday during an attack by an unmanned aircraft system at Port Shuaiba, says the U.S. Department of Defense.

Walz ordered the flags to fly at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of Amor's internment.

"Sergeant First Class Amor answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our nation. She wore our nation's uniform with courage and selflessness, demonstrating dedication and honor throughout her life and career," Walz said. "Her life was marked by service to others, and her memory will be treasured by all who were fortunate to know her. With deep gratitude, Minnesota recognizes Sergeant First Class Amor's unwavering dedication and bravery, and I extend my deepest condolences to her loved ones."

Amor was serving in the U.S. Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa, and had served in the military for more than a quarter century.

Nicole Amor and her husband, Joey Amor. U.S. Army Reserve/Joey Amor via AP

She was set to return home on Tuesday, according to her husband, Joey Amor. The couple has two children: a high school senior and a fourth grader.

Amor's husband plans to build a greenhouse in her honor. A GoFundMe account set up to fund the greenhouse has raised more than $50,000 as of Thursday night.

There have been six confirmed American casualties since the U.S. and Israel began a joint attack on Iran early Saturday.