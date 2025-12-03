Watch CBS News
Falling temperatures Wednesday will lead to subzero start on Thursday

Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day Wednesday, culminating in subzero temperatures overnight and a frigid morning on Thursday.

Fog and light snow are possible in some areas Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities hit a high of 25 around 4 a.m., and by dinner time, temperatures will be in the lower teens. Overnight, we'll drop to around 5 below zero, with feels-like temps around 15 below zero.

Thursday's highs won't break the teens. Temperatures will rebound slightly on Friday before plummeting again over the weekend.

Two more weak clippers will move through Friday and Saturday, with spotty light snow possible.

A slow climb back into the 20s will occur early next week.

