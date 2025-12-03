Falling temperatures Wednesday will lead to subzero start on Thursday

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Wednesday, culminating in subzero temperatures overnight and a frigid morning on Thursday.

Fog and light snow are possible in some areas Wednesday morning. The Twin Cities hit a high of 25 around 4 a.m., and by dinner time, temperatures will be in the lower teens. Overnight, we'll drop to around 5 below zero, with feels-like temps around 15 below zero.

Thursday's highs won't break the teens. Temperatures will rebound slightly on Friday before plummeting again over the weekend.

Two more weak clippers will move through Friday and Saturday, with spotty light snow possible.

A slow climb back into the 20s will occur early next week.