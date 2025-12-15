Watch CBS News
Week begins with warm-up, quiet conditions in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
/ CBS Minnesota

After a frigid weekend, Monday will bring warmer temperatures across Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, highs will climb into the mid-20s under brighter skies. Temperatures will continue rising on Tuesday, briefly reaching the upper 30s.

A weak system Tuesday night will cool things slightly, but conditions will stay quiet. Wednesday mostly stays mild, but a mix of rain and snow may develop late and continue into Thursday.

Cooler, more seasonable air returns heading into next weekend.

