Week begins with warm-up, quiet conditions in Minnesota

After a frigid weekend, Monday will bring warmer temperatures across Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, highs will climb into the mid-20s under brighter skies. Temperatures will continue rising on Tuesday, briefly reaching the upper 30s.

A weak system Tuesday night will cool things slightly, but conditions will stay quiet. Wednesday mostly stays mild, but a mix of rain and snow may develop late and continue into Thursday.

Cooler, more seasonable air returns heading into next weekend.