Next Weather: Windy, warm Thursday in Twin Cities; Extreme heat returns Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be a windy day in the Twin Cities, with slightly above average temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds.

The high will be 81 degrees, with winds blowing up to 35 mph in the afternoon. As you head north, temperatures will be closer to the mid-70s.

Friday looks great. Sunny, and not as windy, with a high of 85 in the metro. We start to warm up Saturday, but it doesn't get humid, yet.

Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday will both be Next Weather Alert days as extreme heat and humidity make a return. Heat indices will be close to 105, and could climb even higher.

Things will cool off slightly by the middle of next week, but it will still be hot.

