NEXT Weather: Windy, cool Thursday; warm-up arrives next week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be cooler and windier than the day before, but expect more sunshine.

In the Twin Cities, highs will reach the mid-40s and winds will gust up to 35 mph. It will be even cooler up north, with more cloud cover.

Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week, with daytime highs right around 40.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, then temperatures will jump to the 50s on Sunday. By the middle of next week, highs could even hit 60 — and there will be plenty of sunshine.

The next several days look dry, as well.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 5:21 AM CST

