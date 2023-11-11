Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Windy and warmer stretch of days ahead

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Nov. 11, 2023
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Nov. 11, 2023 03:41

MINNEAPOLIS — A warm front lifts northward later Saturday, keeping the clouds around, but bringing some notable changes to our weather.

Winds will pick up with gusts up to 30 mph, and don't be surprised to see a passing shower in the afternoon — and maybe a few flakes mixing in for some.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer than Friday, with highs in the mid-upper 40s.  

High pressure builds in behind the front for Sunday, allowing for sunshine with even warmer temps in the mid-50s. It'll still be breezy, though.

Winds calm Monday, but it stays warm for most of next week, with highs even getting into the lower 60s.

Rain chances remain low through next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 9:24 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.