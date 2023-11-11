NEXT Weather: Windy and warmer stretch of days ahead

MINNEAPOLIS — A warm front lifts northward later Saturday, keeping the clouds around, but bringing some notable changes to our weather.

Winds will pick up with gusts up to 30 mph, and don't be surprised to see a passing shower in the afternoon — and maybe a few flakes mixing in for some.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer than Friday, with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

All things considered, not a bad weekend. The clouds begin to clear tonight setting us up for lots of sunshine for all the Vikings tailgates! It will still be breezy, but the winds help us climb into the mid 50s! pic.twitter.com/aN0X9Ze6qm — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) November 11, 2023

High pressure builds in behind the front for Sunday, allowing for sunshine with even warmer temps in the mid-50s. It'll still be breezy, though.

Winds calm Monday, but it stays warm for most of next week, with highs even getting into the lower 60s.

Rain chances remain low through next week.