NEXT Weather: Windy and warmer stretch of days ahead
MINNEAPOLIS — A warm front lifts northward later Saturday, keeping the clouds around, but bringing some notable changes to our weather.
Winds will pick up with gusts up to 30 mph, and don't be surprised to see a passing shower in the afternoon — and maybe a few flakes mixing in for some.
Temperatures will be a touch warmer than Friday, with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure builds in behind the front for Sunday, allowing for sunshine with even warmer temps in the mid-50s. It'll still be breezy, though.
Winds calm Monday, but it stays warm for most of next week, with highs even getting into the lower 60s.
Rain chances remain low through next week.
