NEXT Weather: Wet start to Saturday, with clouds lingering all day

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain and snow showers are with us to start the weekend, but they wrap up as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler this weekend, but highs remain in the upper 30s, approaching 40 degrees. That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunshine starts to return by the end of Sunday, but so will the winds, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Good morning! The rain/snow is still with us to start the day, but will shut off as we head into the afternoon. The clouds stick around if you'll be out & about finishing your holiday shopping or checking out Christmas in Excelsior. Highs are still above avg, back near 40°. pic.twitter.com/AoLxN9EVBe — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) December 16, 2023

A few evening snow showers return Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing only a coating or dusting.

We'll get another dose of colder, more seasonable air on Monday, with temps staying in the 20s all day. But we warm right back up into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

Some models are hinting at another rain-maker by the end of next week into the holiday weekend, but confidence is low.