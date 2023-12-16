Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Wet start to Saturday, with clouds lingering all day

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from Dec. 16, 2023
NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from Dec. 16, 2023 03:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Rain and snow showers are with us to start the weekend, but they wrap up as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler this weekend, but highs remain in the upper 30s, approaching 40 degrees. That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunshine starts to return by the end of Sunday, but so will the winds, with gusts up to 30 mph.

A few evening snow showers return Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing only a coating or dusting.

We'll get another dose of colder, more seasonable air on Monday, with temps staying in the 20s all day. But we warm right back up into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

Some models are hinting at another rain-maker by the end of next week into the holiday weekend, but confidence is low.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 9:19 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.