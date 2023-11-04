NEXT Weather: Weekend starts quiet, with warm and windy finish
MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with seasonable highs in the upper 40s.
Winds pick up out of the south ahead of low pressure Sunday, taking highs into the upper 50s.
Rain looks to mostly stay north now, but will still allow for a passing shower around the Twin Cities late Sunday evening.
Another system arrives late Tuesday with another round of rain. That looks to drop temperatures a bit into the middle of next week.
