NEXT Weather: Weekend starts quiet, with warm and windy finish

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

Winds pick up out of the south ahead of low pressure Sunday, taking highs into the upper 50s.

Not a bad Saturday for some @GopherFootball! It's cool now, but sunshine will warm us closer to avg in the upper 40s. It stays chilly all day across northern MN (upper 30s) w/ a stray snow shower poss there. Catch the full forecast on @WCCO & https://t.co/ISZf2UfBqM from 8-9a! pic.twitter.com/fg8XNAdJ0G — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) November 4, 2023

Rain looks to mostly stay north now, but will still allow for a passing shower around the Twin Cities late Sunday evening.

Another system arrives late Tuesday with another round of rain. That looks to drop temperatures a bit into the middle of next week.