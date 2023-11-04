Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Weekend starts quiet, with warm and windy finish

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

Winds pick up out of the south ahead of low pressure Sunday, taking highs into the upper 50s.  

Rain looks to mostly stay north now, but will still allow for a passing shower around the Twin Cities late Sunday evening.

Another system arrives late Tuesday with another round of rain. That looks to drop temperatures a bit into the middle of next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 8:00 AM CDT

