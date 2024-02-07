NEXT Weather: Wednesday's warmth to likely break daily heat record

MINNEAPOLIS — After a 99-year-old daily heat record was smashed Tuesday in the Twin Cities, a 37-year-old record is set to bite the dust Wednesday.

The record of 53 degrees was set in 1987, but Wednesday's forecast high is 55 degrees. It will be a windy and warm day. We should avoid fog in the morning.

Warm air continues to pump into the region for our midweek. Expect clouds to increase through the day before isolated showers pick up late Wednesday night.

WCCO

Thursday continues to look like a showery day with even the potential for a rumble of thunder. We are expecting temperatures in the 50s, but we will be in a race with an approaching cold front.

We then see temperatures collapse Friday and most definitely by the weekend. Snow is expected north of 94 on Friday as cold air moves in on the back side of this system. A few wet flakes are possible in the metro

Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 30s for the weekend. We should remain dry into the first part of next week. Highs will warm some Monday.