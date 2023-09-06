Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Wednesday will feel like fall in Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 6, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Sept. 6, 2023 02:56

MINNEAPOLIS — After several days in the 90s, Wednesday's fall-like weather may be a refreshing change for some Minnesotans.

As of 4 a.m., the Twin Cities had already reached its high temperature for the day. The afternoon high will be around 66.

ee490020975c870dc00e2c50065f97c7.jpg
WCCO

It will also be a cloudy day, with mild winds and a slight chance for rain.

Thursday will be sunnier and warmer, with a high around 70.

On Friday, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s, with plenty of sunshine and low winds. WCCO's Katie Steiner said it's a potential #Top10WxDay.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 5:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

