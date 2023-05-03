NEXT Weather: Seasonal, sunny Wednesday marks a #Top10WxDay

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from May 3, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday marks a much-needed #Top10WxDay, with seasonal temps, sunshine and much lighter winds on tap.

Highs across the state will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with the Twin Cities hitting 68 in the afternoon. Some clouds may roll in later in the day, but we'll see some sunshine before then.

Thursday will be even warmer, with a high of 74 in the metro. Clouds increase throughout the day, and some showers could roll in during the evening hours.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but still seasonable. More showers could pop up in the afternoon and evening.

There will be more rain chances over the weekend and into next week, but temperatures will rebound back to the 70s to start the week, as well.