NEXT Weather: Warming trend continues Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our warming trend continues Wednesday, and temperatures will keep ramping up for the next few days.

The day is off to a chilly start, but afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, and it won't be windy, which will be a nice change. The Twin Cities should reach 47 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the skies.

On Thursday, highs jump into the mid-50s, and another jump on Friday will put the metro in the mid-60s. Over the weekend, we should see highs in the 70s.

Things will stay dry until Sunday, when storms could pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Cooler air starts to make its way in next week.