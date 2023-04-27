Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warmer temps Thursday with on and off showers

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- There will be some wet weather in the Twin Cities Thursday, but also some dry time in which you can enjoy the warmer temperatures.

Isolated showers will linger through the morning hours before clearing up by the afternoon. We'll see a few hours of inactivity before showers redevelop in the late afternoon and continue on and off through the evening and overnight.

Highs across the state will be in the 60s, with the Twin Cities reaching about 67.

Showers will linger into Friday, which will also be cooler and breezy. Highs will stay below average through the weekend, but things will start to warm up next week.

There are more rain chances this weekend, but also some dry time.

