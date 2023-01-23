NEXT Weather: Warmer temps, but chance for flurries or snow showers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a chillier weekend, the beginning of the work week brings with it a chance for a modest warm-up. But don't expect it to last.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that there are plenty of areas seeing fog Monday morning, with a dense fog advisory issued just to the west of the Twin Cities.

Flurries are possible Monday, maybe even a light snow shower.

That being said, O'Connor says it will be warmer Monday than it was during the weekend.

A couple of weak weather systems could bring a light snow chance Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Much colder temperatures are set to move in later this week. Some forecast models are calling for highs in the negative digits by next weekend. As for the overnight lows, think closer to 20 degrees below zero.

In other words, enjoy the temperatures you have right now.