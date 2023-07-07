NEXT Weather: Warmer Friday, with nighttime storm risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will be warmer with a high of 78 in the metro, and the clouds will increase throughout the day.

There will be two bands of rain, one well south and one up north. There is a marginal risk for storms up north with mainly a wind threat. That rain will likely break up by the time it gets to the metro overnight Saturday.

Showers could reform southeast of the metro Saturday. It will be comfortable throughout the weekend with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Expect temps near average next week.

The drought update is in and it looks bad, with 98% of the state abnormally dry. Moderate drought expanded 13%, up to 57%, and severe drought went up 3% – now 8% of of the state.