Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warm, sunny Thursday before stretch of rainy days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 4, 2023
NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 4, 2023 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday's going to be another beautiful day, with highs in the 70s, light winds and lots of sunshine.

Nearly the entire state will reach the 70s, and the Twin Cities is expected to peak at around 74 degrees. 

47770dfbbbd3a43ab567158611a108bf.jpg
CBS News

Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will jump back to the 70s on Sunday and stay there for the next few days.

Spotty showers are possible Friday, and several rounds of rain are expected over the weekend. Next week will bring even more chances of rain.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.