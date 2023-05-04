NEXT Weather: Warm, sunny Thursday before stretch of rainy days

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 4, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 4, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from May 4, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday's going to be another beautiful day, with highs in the 70s, light winds and lots of sunshine.

Nearly the entire state will reach the 70s, and the Twin Cities is expected to peak at around 74 degrees.



CBS News

Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will jump back to the 70s on Sunday and stay there for the next few days.

Spotty showers are possible Friday, and several rounds of rain are expected over the weekend. Next week will bring even more chances of rain.